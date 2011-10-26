* LG Elec outperforms ahead of Q3 results
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 26 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday
amid doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro
zone debt crisis, with weak U.S. data weighing on sentiment, but
firm gains in LG Electronics ahead of its results
announcement lent support.
"Overnight developments in Europe came as an alarming sign
that the EU summit may not go as smoothly as hoped, and this
uncertainty is weighing on stocks," said Kim Seung-han, a market
analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
A flare-up over the European Central Bank and political
turmoil in Italy kept the euro zone on edge on Tuesday on the
eve of a summit meant to confront the currency block's worsening
sovereign debt crisis.
Data showing that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly
dropped to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October,
suggesting the U.S. consumer is still struggling, may hurt the
market further.
"Resistance at 1,900 points will last throughout today," Kim
added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.93 percent at 1,871.09 points as of 0130 GMT.
Shares in LG Electronics rose 2.4 percent ahead of its
third-quarter results scheduled later in the day.
The world's third-biggest handset maker is expected to post
a disappointing quarterly profit on widened handset losses, as
it struggles in the smartphone battle with the likes of Apple,
Samsung and HTC.
"Third quarter numbers will come out weak, but positive
expectations are brewing for fourth quarter and next year in
particular," said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.
"Its smartphone businesses, which have struggled, is
expected to pick up, with the debut of Optimus LTE," Park added.
Airlines and tour issues weighed as the South Korean won
edged down against the dollar early on Wednesday. A
weaker won makes the cost of importing jet fuel more costly,
while it dampens appetite for overseas tourism.
Shares in Korean Airline fell 1.2 percent and
Asiana Airlines lost 1.9 percent.
Hana Tour , an on-and-offline tour agency, slid
1.4 percent.
Elsewhere, shares in companies with perceived connections to
the candidates for mayor of Korea's capital and largest city
Seoul swung on the day of the election on what analysts said
were vague and unfounded hopes they may benefit from the
outcome.
Hanchang , an IT equipment manufacturer, jumped
4.1 percent. Hanchang's CEO went to the same college and studied
the same major as Na Kyung-won, the candidate backed by the
ruling Grand National Party.
Shares in Ahnlab , a computer network security
firm, were flat after dropping more than 10 percent earlier.
Ahnlab was founded by Ahn Cheol-soo, who is backing opposition
candidate Park Won-soon. Opinion polls last month showed Ahn as
the country's preferred choice for president.
"The Seoul mayoral election is a good indicator of where the
presidential election is headed next year. Investors are making
bets on certain candidates and their related political clout,"
said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
"But these bets are based only on expectations and have
nothing to do with the companies' operations or performance."
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)