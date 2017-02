SEOUL Oct 26 Seoul shares edged up 0.3 percent on Wednesday lifted by rises in refiners and LG Electronics , but gains were limited amid doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent or 5.66 points at 1,894.31 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)