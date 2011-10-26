* LG Elec gains despite weak Q3 results

* Refiners rally on oil prices' strength

* Worries about EU summit keep investors cautious

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 26 Seoul shares edged up 0.3 percent on Wednesday lifted by rises in refiners and LG Electronics , but gains were limited amid doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

"A combination of factors, including concerns that European progress on debt resolution may be slow and weak U.S. economic data, kept investors cautious," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"Resistance is also rising as the market nears 2,000 points," Lee added, referring to the index's 200-day moving average.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 95.9 billion won ($84.9 million) worth of stocks, snapping a two-session buying streak.

A flare-up over the European Central Bank and political turmoil in Italy kept the euro zone on edge on Tuesday on the eve of a summit meant to confront the currency block's worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Data showed that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October, suggesting the U.S. consumer is still struggling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent or 5.66 points at 1,894.31 points.

Refiners rallied, with S-Oil gaining 5.5 percent and SK Innovation rising 2.4 percent.

"Recent strength in crude oil prices points to stronger product pricing, which will be positive for refiners' earnings," said Sohn Young-joo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

Crude oil prices CLc1 have risen 13.5 percent this month.

Shares in LG Electronics ended up 2.2 percent despite its weak third-quarter results.

The world's No.3 handset maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, dashing hopes of a recovery in its struggling smartphone business.

"The third quarter numbers are weak, but positive expectations are brewing for the fourth quarter and next year in particular," said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

"Its smartphone businesses is expected to pick up with the debut (of new models)," Park added.

Airlines and tour issues weighed as the won edged down against the dollar on Wednesday, pointing to higher costs of importing jet fuel and reduced appetite for overseas tourism.

Asiana Airlines lost 1.9 percent and tour agency Hana Tour slid 1.2 percent.

Shares in companies with perceived connections to the candidates for mayor of Korea's capital and largest city Seoul swung on the day of the election on what analysts said were vague and unfounded hopes they may benefit from the outcome.

Hanchang , an IT equipment manufacturer, jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent. Hanchang's CEO went to the same college and studied the same major as Na Kyung-won, the candidate backed by the ruling Grand National Party.

Shares in Ahnlab , a computer network security firm, tumbled 15 percent following recent sharp rallies. Ahnlab was founded by Ahn Cheol-soo, who is backing opposition candidate Park Won-soon. Opinion polls last month showed Ahn as the country's preferred choice for president.

"The Seoul mayoral election is a good indicator of where the presidential election is headed next year. Investors are making bets on certain candidates and their related political clout," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"But these bets are based only on expectations and have nothing to do with the companies' operations or performance."

The KOSPI 200 spot index finished up 0.15 percent at 247.56 points and the junior Kosdaq market gained 0.98 percent to 497.51 points.

Move on day +0.3 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -7.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1129.000 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)