SEOUL Oct 27 Seoul shares edged up to hit a seven-week high on Thursday after gains on Wall Street and an agreement among European leaders to beef up the region's bailout fund, but the rally was seen limited as the Europe summit failed to yield any detailed plans.

Gains were led by shares in steelmakers and shipbuilders such as POSCO and Hyundai Engineering & Construction . The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.72 percent at 1,908.00 as of 0155 GMT.

"Steelmakers and shipbuilders went through a period of price adjustment already, making them more stable than other stocks," said Lee Young-gon, a market analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

"The shipbuilding industry is being boosted by the stabilisation of rebar steel prices in China," he added.

European leaders agreed to bolster the region's rescue fund up to 1 trillion euros and pressure Greece's creditors to write off over 50 percent of outstanding debt, but details were scant and lacking in specifics.

Shares in Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's No. 2 computer memory chip maker, shed 1.86 percent after the company announced its first-quarterly loss in two years.

LG Electronics , the world's No. 3 handset producer, rose 2.45 percent, extending gains from Wednesday despite reporting worse-than-expected third quarter losses, highlighted by its struggles in the handset arena.

"The losses LG Electronics reported yesterday were already anticipated and had been reflected in its share price," said Kim Hae-yong, an analyst at Woori Investment and Securities.

"But the release of new smartphones like the Optimus LTE led to hopes for better handset sales and are fueling rises," he added.

The won's rise, which should lower costs of crude oil imports, boosted refiners.

Shares in S-Oil rose 1.7 percent and SK Innovation rose 1.78 percent. (Additional Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)