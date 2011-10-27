* Foreign, institutional buying lifts KOSPI

* Gains led by steelmakers, shipyards

* Hynix falls after weak Q3 results

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 27 Seoul shares posted their highest close in 12 weeks on Thursday, buoyed by an agreement among European leaders to beef up the region's bailout fund and rallies in steelmakers and shipyards including POSCO and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering .

"Positive progress in Europe and rallies in steelmakers and shipyards, which have underperformed the benchmark index, helped buoy the market today," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.46 percent or 27.73 points at 1,922.04 points, the highest close since early August.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 172 billion won ($151.9 million) worth of stocks, and institutions purchased a net 209 billion won.

Steelmakers rallied, with POSCO, the world's No.3 steelmaker, ending up 4.9 percent and Hyundai Steel up 10 percent.

Steelmakers were largely left out of the market's recent rally and attracted investor interest again as fears about Europe eased and on expectations of solid Chinese demand, said Kim Gyeung-joong, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

POSCO and Hyundai Steel shares tumbled 24 and 32 percent respectively in the past three months as of the previous session's close, compared with the broader market's 13 percent loss.

Firm gains in shipyards also gave support, with Hyundai Heavy Industries up 5.7 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gaining 9.7 percent.

But shares in Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's No. 2 computer memory chip maker, shed 1.5 percent after the company announced its first quarterly loss in two years early on Thursday.

LG Electronics , the world's No. 3 handset producer, rose 1.9 percent, extending gains from Wednesday despite reporting worse-than-expected third quarter losses, highlighted by its struggles in the handset arena.

"The losses LG Electronics reported yesterday were already anticipated and had been reflected in its share price," said Kim Hae-yong, an analyst at Woori Investment and Securities.

"But the release of new smartphones like the Optimus LTE led to hopes for better handset sales and are fueling rises," he added.

The won's rise, pointing to lower costs of imported fuel, boosted refiners and airlines.

Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, rose 4.3 percent and SK Innovation , the country's No.1, climbed 3.9 percent.

Korean Air Line , South Korea's top air carrier, ended up 3.6 percent and Asiana Airlines gained 4.3 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index finished up 1.5 percent at 251.20 points and the junior Kosdaq market slipped 0.09 percent to 497.04 points.

Move on day +1.46 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)