* Foreign, institutional buying lifts KOSPI
* Gains led by steelmakers, shipyards
* Hynix falls after weak Q3 results
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 27 Seoul shares posted their highest
close in 12 weeks on Thursday, buoyed by an agreement among
European leaders to beef up the region's bailout fund and
rallies in steelmakers and shipyards including POSCO
and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering .
"Positive progress in Europe and rallies in steelmakers and
shipyards, which have underperformed the benchmark index, helped
buoy the market today," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
holdings of Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower
Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro
zone crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.46 percent or 27.73 points at 1,922.04 points, the highest
close since early August.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 172 billion won
($151.9 million) worth of stocks, and institutions purchased a
net 209 billion won.
Steelmakers rallied, with POSCO, the world's No.3
steelmaker, ending up 4.9 percent and Hyundai Steel
up 10 percent.
Steelmakers were largely left out of the market's recent
rally and attracted investor interest again as fears about
Europe eased and on expectations of solid Chinese demand, said
Kim Gyeung-joong, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
POSCO and Hyundai Steel shares tumbled 24 and 32 percent
respectively in the past three months as of the previous
session's close, compared with the broader market's 13 percent
loss.
Firm gains in shipyards also gave support, with Hyundai
Heavy Industries up 5.7 percent and Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gaining 9.7 percent.
But shares in Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the
world's No. 2 computer memory chip maker, shed 1.5 percent after
the company announced its first quarterly loss in two years
early on Thursday.
LG Electronics , the world's No. 3 handset
producer, rose 1.9 percent, extending gains from Wednesday
despite reporting worse-than-expected third quarter losses,
highlighted by its struggles in the handset arena.
"The losses LG Electronics reported yesterday were already
anticipated and had been reflected in its share price," said Kim
Hae-yong, an analyst at Woori Investment and Securities.
"But the release of new smartphones like the Optimus LTE led
to hopes for better handset sales and are fueling rises," he
added.
The won's rise, pointing to lower costs of imported
fuel, boosted refiners and airlines.
Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil
refiner, rose 4.3 percent and SK Innovation , the
country's No.1, climbed 3.9 percent.
Korean Air Line , South Korea's top air carrier,
ended up 3.6 percent and Asiana Airlines gained 4.3
percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index finished up 1.5 percent at
251.20 points and the junior Kosdaq market slipped 0.09
percent to 497.04 points.
Move on day +1.46 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -6.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)