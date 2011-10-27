SEOUL Oct 28 Seoul shares are set to open
higher on Friday after a long-awaited agreement by European
leaders to help contain the region's two-year debt crisis, with
eyes on Samsung Electronics as it reports quarterly
results.
"The market received what it has long been hoping for, and
the European agreement will definitely prompt a strong start,"
said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities.
Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to
contain the currency block's two-year-old debt
crisis.
Kim however added that in order for the market to see
further meaningful gains confirmation of the global economy's
health would be needed.
Samsung Electronics will be followed as the
world's top technology firm by revenue is set to report a 14
percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday.
KB Financial Group , the parent of South Korea's
top mortgage lender Kookmin, will also be tracked as it is
expected to report stabilising earnings for the third quarter
after a brutal 2010 on the cusp of massive job cuts and soured
construction loans.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.46 percent or 27.73 points at 1,922.04 points on Thursday,
the highest close since early August.
------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:30 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,284.59 3.43% 42.590
USD/JPY 75.94 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.386 -- 0.179
SPOT GOLD $1,742.64 -0.08% -1.310
US CRUDE CLc1 $93.78 -0.19% -0.180
DOW JONES 12208.55 2.86% 339.51
ASIA ADRS 126.53 5.09% 6.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers
*Bonds tumble as Europe debt deal hurts safety bid
*Dollar trampled in euphoria over Euro crisis deal
*Oil rallies more than 4 pct on EU rescue deal
STOCKS TO WATCH
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Elpida Memory Inc , Japan's biggest maker of DRAM
chips, tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on weak demand for
PC chips, and it kept its capital spending plan
unchanged.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
The world's largest shipbuilder posted a 36 percent annual fall
in third-quarter operating profit to 538 billion won, according
to a regulatory filing.
HYUNDAI STEEL
The steelmaker said after Thursday's market close that its
July-September operating profit rose 42 percent to 286 billion
won versus a year ago, but it swung to a net loss in the
quarter.
STX GROUP SHARES
South Korea's STX Group is considering selling a 51 percent
stake its European unit holds in STX OSV Holdings Ltd ,
a Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder, a deal expected to
top 500 billion won ($441.6 million), a media report said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)