SEOUL Oct 28 Seoul shares are set to open higher on Friday after a long-awaited agreement by European leaders to help contain the region's two-year debt crisis, with eyes on Samsung Electronics as it reports quarterly results.

"The market received what it has long been hoping for, and the European agreement will definitely prompt a strong start," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to contain the currency block's two-year-old debt crisis.

Kim however added that in order for the market to see further meaningful gains confirmation of the global economy's health would be needed.

Samsung Electronics will be followed as the world's top technology firm by revenue is set to report a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday.

KB Financial Group , the parent of South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin, will also be tracked as it is expected to report stabilising earnings for the third quarter after a brutal 2010 on the cusp of massive job cuts and soured construction loans.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.46 percent or 27.73 points at 1,922.04 points on Thursday, the highest close since early August. ------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:30 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,284.59 3.43% 42.590 USD/JPY 75.94 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.386 -- 0.179 SPOT GOLD $1,742.64 -0.08% -1.310 US CRUDE CLc1 $93.78 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 12208.55 2.86% 339.51 ASIA ADRS 126.53 5.09% 6.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers *Bonds tumble as Europe debt deal hurts safety bid *Dollar trampled in euphoria over Euro crisis deal *Oil rallies more than 4 pct on EU rescue deal

STOCKS TO WATCH

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Elpida Memory Inc , Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on weak demand for PC chips, and it kept its capital spending plan unchanged.

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES The world's largest shipbuilder posted a 36 percent annual fall in third-quarter operating profit to 538 billion won, according to a regulatory filing.

HYUNDAI STEEL The steelmaker said after Thursday's market close that its July-September operating profit rose 42 percent to 286 billion won versus a year ago, but it swung to a net loss in the quarter.

STX GROUP SHARES

South Korea's STX Group is considering selling a 51 percent stake its European unit holds in STX OSV Holdings Ltd , a Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder, a deal expected to top 500 billion won ($441.6 million), a media report said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)