* KOSPI helped by foreign buying, Europe relief
* Samsung Elec trades firm after Q3 results
* IT service firms lag on gov't plans
SEOUL, Oct 28 Seoul shares advanced on Friday,
with investor sentiment buoyed by a long-awaited agreement among
European leaders to help contain the region's two-year debt
crisis, but analysts cautioned against excessive optimism.
"[The European agreement on a debt deal] is just the
beginning. There are still potential issues, such as how
European banks will fare during the debt resolution efforts,"
said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at NH Investment &
Securities.
Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to
contain the currency block's two-year-old debt crisis but are
now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to
slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.
"The market may move more cautiously in November," Kim said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.8 percent at 1,938.00 points as of 0247 GMT, after hitting as
high as 1,963.74 points, a fresh 12-week peak.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 188.4 billion won
($168.9 million) worth of shares, poised to purchase stocks for
a second straight session, and retail investors were sellers of
a net 468.7 billion won, set to sell for a fifth consecutive
session.
Samsung Electronics gained 1.3 percent after its
third quarter results showed it surpassed Apple Inc as
the world's top smartphone maker with more than 40 percent
shipment growth. It also forecast strong sales in the fourth
quarter.
"We expect to see earnings improve slightly in the fourth
quarter, and strongly in 2012. Its telecommunications devices
business will continue to do very well, and so will non-memory
chips," said Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
Shares in conglomerate-affiliated technology service firms
weakened after the government said it planned to limit their
participation in government projects.
SK C&C lost 5.5 percent and POSCO ICT
fell 2.9 percent.
Shares in SK Innovation advanced 2 percent after
the country's No.1 crude oil refiner reported an over 500
percent year-on-year jump in third quarter net profits.
Brokerages rallied on the back of the stock market's solid
performance. Woori Investment & Securities rose 4.1
percent and Samsung Securities advanced 3.3 percent.
Shares in KB Financial Group rallied 5.2 percent
ahead of its quarterly results announcement later in the day.
The parent of South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin is
expected to report stabilising earnings for the third quarter on
Friday, after a brutal 2010 on the massive job cuts and soured
construction loans.
($1 = 1115.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)