* KOSPI gains on foreign buying, Europe relief

* Samsung Elec trades firm after Q3 results

* IT service firms lag on gov't plans

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 28 Seoul shares edged up on Friday as investor sentiment was buoyed by an agreement on Europe's debt crisis, but falls in technology and defensive stocks including LG Electronics and SK Telecom dented upside momentum.

Analysts cautioned against excessive optimism on the latest developments in Europe.

"A European agreement had widely been expected, and the market reflected it somewhat during its rally in the previous session, so some investors opted to take profits," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"[The European deal] is just the beginning. There are still potential issues, such as how European banks will fare during the debt resolution efforts," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities, adding that upside momentum would likely deteriorate in November.

Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to contain the currency block's two-year-old debt crisis but are now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 480 billion won ($430.4 million) worth of shares, purchasing stocks for a second straight session, but retail investors were sellers of a net 668 billion won, selling for a fifth consecutive session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.39 percent at 1,929.48 points.

Samsung Electronics gained 2.3 percent after its third quarter results showed it surpassed Apple Inc as the world's top smartphone maker with more than 40 percent shipment growth. It also forecast strong sales in the fourth quarter.

"We expect to see earnings improve slightly in the fourth quarter, and strongly in 2012. Its telecommunications devices business will continue to do very well, and so will non-memory chips," said Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

KB Financial Group rallied 4.2 percent ahead of its quarterly results, which came out shortly after the closing bell.

KB, which owns South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin Bank, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose more than six-fold, helped by normalising loan-loss provisions, but it still fell short of forecasts.

Technology issues took a breather following recent solid gains, with LG Electronics ending down 2.5 percent after two winning sessions.

Investor interest in defesive issues waned with the stock market's pickup. SK Telecom , the country's top wireless carrier, fell 4.1 percent and KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng manufacturer, shed 4.7 percent.

Shares in conglomerate-affiliated technology service firms also weakened after the government said it planned to limit their participation in government projects.

SK C&C and POSCO ICT both lost 2.6 percent.

SK Innovation advanced 1.1 percent after the country's No.1 crude oil refiner reported an over 500 percent year-on-year jump in third quarter net profits.

But brokerages traded firm on the back of the stock market's latest solid performance, which points to higher trading commissions and fees.

Woori Investment & Securities rose 2.9 percent and Samsung Securities advanced 3.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended up 0.51 percent at 252.47 points and the junior Kosdaq market slipped 1.3 percent to 490.59 points.

Move on day +0.39 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -5.9 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1115.250 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)