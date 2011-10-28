* KOSPI gains on foreign buying, Europe relief
* Samsung Elec trades firm after Q3 results
* IT service firms lag on gov't plans
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 28 Seoul shares edged up on Friday as
investor sentiment was buoyed by an agreement on Europe's debt
crisis, but falls in technology and defensive stocks including
LG Electronics and SK Telecom dented
upside momentum.
Analysts cautioned against excessive optimism on the latest
developments in Europe.
"A European agreement had widely been expected, and the
market reflected it somewhat during its rally in the previous
session, so some investors opted to take profits," said Lee
Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"[The European deal] is just the beginning. There are still
potential issues, such as how European banks will fare during
the debt resolution efforts," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market
analyst at NH Investment & Securities, adding that upside
momentum would likely deteriorate in November.
Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal on Thursday to
contain the currency block's two-year-old debt crisis but are
now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to
slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 480 billion won
($430.4 million) worth of shares, purchasing stocks for a second
straight session, but retail investors were sellers of a net 668
billion won, selling for a fifth consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.39 percent at 1,929.48 points.
Samsung Electronics gained 2.3 percent after its
third quarter results showed it surpassed Apple Inc as
the world's top smartphone maker with more than 40 percent
shipment growth. It also forecast strong sales in the fourth
quarter.
"We expect to see earnings improve slightly in the fourth
quarter, and strongly in 2012. Its telecommunications devices
business will continue to do very well, and so will non-memory
chips," said Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
KB Financial Group rallied 4.2 percent ahead of
its quarterly results, which came out shortly after the closing
bell.
KB, which owns South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin
Bank, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose more than
six-fold, helped by normalising loan-loss provisions, but it
still fell short of forecasts.
Technology issues took a breather following recent solid
gains, with LG Electronics ending down 2.5 percent
after two winning sessions.
Investor interest in defesive issues waned with the stock
market's pickup. SK Telecom , the country's top
wireless carrier, fell 4.1 percent and KT&G , a
tobacco and ginseng manufacturer, shed 4.7 percent.
Shares in conglomerate-affiliated technology service firms
also weakened after the government said it planned to limit
their participation in government projects.
SK C&C and POSCO ICT both lost 2.6
percent.
SK Innovation advanced 1.1 percent after the
country's No.1 crude oil refiner reported an over 500 percent
year-on-year jump in third quarter net profits.
But brokerages traded firm on the back of the stock market's
latest solid performance, which points to higher trading
commissions and fees.
Woori Investment & Securities rose 2.9 percent
and Samsung Securities advanced 3.1 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index ended up 0.51 percent at 252.47 points
and the junior Kosdaq market slipped 1.3 percent to
490.59 points.
Move on day +0.39 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -5.9 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1115.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)