SEOUL, Nov 11 Seoul shares are expected to bounce back on Friday from sharp falls in the previous session, tracking Wall Street gains, analysts said.

"I expect a technical rebound and selling by European investors is seen stabilising today," Kim Chul-joong, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, said.

Seoul shares posted their biggest daily percentage fall in seven weeks on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending foreign investors stampeding for the exits.

"The KOSPI lacked momentum this week but could recover it next week on factors such as U.S. data. Shares will remain volatile because of the euro zone debt crisis," Park Jung-woo, an analyst at SK Securities, said.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,239.70 0.86% 10.600 USD/JPY 77.63 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- 0.091 SPOT GOLD $1,757.08 -0.14% -2.510 US CRUDE $97.60 1.94% 1.880 DOW JONES 11893.86 0.96% 112.92 ASIA ADRS 116.34 0.17% 0.20 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

SK TELECOM, HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR Top shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor Inc will decide on Friday whether to pick sole bidder SK Telecom as the preferred bidder for the chipmaker, a lead shareholder said on Thursday, raising hopes that the long-delayed sale may finally succeed. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)