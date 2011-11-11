* KOSPI up 1.14 pct
* Shares in Hynix, SK Telecom firm
* Nexen rallies on hope of alliance with Michelin
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Nov 11 Seoul shares rebounded from
sharp falls in the previous session on Friday, but are headed
for their biggest weekly percentage loss in seven weeks, hit by
Italian debt woes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.14 percent at 1,833.94 points as of 0221 GMT.
Foreigners continued to offload stocks after selling the
biggest amount of shares in seven weeks on Thursday.
"The stock market is staging a technical rebound today, but
volatility could increase next year because of the news from
Europe," said Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetwoo
Securities.
Italy, the latest euro zone nation to find itself in the
bond market's crosshairs, moved closer to a national unity
government on Thursday, while its treasury managed to sell
1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold
that investors believe renders its debt burden unsustainable.
But investors remained cautious amid a European debt crisis
that appeared no closer to resolution, keeping a lid on equity
gains and pushing other riskier assets such as commodities
lower.
The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for the fifth
successive month on Friday, as expected.
Most large-cap stocks climbed, with Samsung Electronics
gaining 2.1 percent and Hyundai Motor up
0.2 percent.
Shares in Hynix Semiconductor and SK Telecom
gained ground after the latter submitted a final bid
for Hynix, the world's second-biggest computer memory chip
maker.
Hynix was up 1.6 percent, while SK Telecom rose 2.8 percent.
"It is hard to say that the acquisition is 100 percent
positive for SK Telecom. But the sales prices are not seen that
different from market expectations, and SK shares have already
reflected the Hynix buy," Hwang Sung-jin, an analyst at HMC
Investment Securities, said.
Shares in South Korean tyre maker Nexen Tire
surged 10 percent on Friday after the company said it had
considered a cooperation arrangement with its French peer
Michelin.
