SEOUL, Nov 14 Seoul shares are likely to
open higher on Monday after the Italian Senate's approval of
economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about
the euro zone's debt crisis and lifted Wall Street shares.
"The market will probably open higher after last week's
sharp falls and on positive developments in Italy and Greece
over the weekend," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at
Daewoo Securities.
Italy's Senate approved economic reforms intended to reverse
a collapse of market confidence on Friday, kicking off a rapid
transition that will end the Berlusconi era and clear the way
for an emergency government within days.
In Athens, former European Central Bank policymaker Lucas
Papademos was sworn in as Greek prime minister after days of
political wrangling, tasked with meeting the terms of bailout
plan to avert bankruptcy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 2.77 percent or 50.20 points at 1,863.45 points on
Friday, but still fell 3.37 percent on the week, its biggest
weekly loss in seven.
"I am not overly optimistic. Global economies continue to
struggle. The market's gains may offer profit-taking
opportunities," Lee added.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:03 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,263.85 1.95% 24.160
USD/JPY 77.20 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,787.32 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $98.99 1.24% 1.210
DOW JONES 12153.68 2.19% 259.89
ASIA ADRS 118.27 1.65% 1.92
---------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
UTILITY FIRMS
South Korea, heavily dependent on energy imports, will
invest about 10.2 trillion won ($9 billion) in building a
2.5-gigawatt wind power generation complex through 2019 to
diversify its energy resources, the Ministry of Knowledge
Economy said late on Friday.
SK TELECOM
SK Telecom has been named preferred bidder for control of
Hynix Semiconductor, a major Hynix shareholder said
on Friday, ending years of struggle to find a new owner for the
world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker.
Fitch Ratings has placed SK Telecom on negative rating
watch.
HYUNDAI MOTOR
The automaker said it would offer a lifetime warranty and
cut the price of its Sonata Hybrid to boost sales, according to
a local media report.
LG ELECTRONICS
The new Google TV 2.0 manufactured by LG Electronics will be
unveiled in January 2012 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
in Las Vegas, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)