* Foreign investors turn net buyers
* Hynix rallies after SK Tel picked as preferred bidder
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 14 Seoul shares posted a strong
rise on Monday in a relief rally following positive news from
Italy, with gains led by technology and chemical stocks such as
Hynix Semiconductor Inc and Hanwha Chemical
.
"The market has regained its strong support above the 60-day
average as shares recover to pre-Italy crisis levels," said Han
Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
"But whether the market has the strength to rise
meaningfully above the 1,900 points is still to be seen. The
market needs convincing signs that Italy is serious about
mending its problems, and that Europe will give support," Han
added.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 130.5 billion Korean
won ($115.8 million) worth of stocks, snapping three consecutive
sessions of selling.
Italy's Senate approved economic reforms intended to reverse
a collapse of market confidence on Friday, kicking off a rapid
transition to end the Berlusconi era and clear the way for an
emergency government within days.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 2.1 percent at 1,902.81, below market's 120-day moving
average of around 1,950 points.
Technology issues led gains, with Hynix Semiconductor
up 3.5 percent after SK Telecom Co Ltd
was named preferred bidder for control of the world's No.2
memory chip maker.
"Hynix shares are rallying on expectations of SK Telecom's
investment in the company," said KB Investment & Securities
analyst Byun Han-joon.
"The company had not been able to invest more aggressively
due to a lack of funds, but with SK Telecom as its new top
shareholder it is likely to be able to."
Byun added that investment in nand flash chips was seen
likely, which would lead to a visible earnings improvement next
year.
SK Telecom ended down 0.3 percent.
LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.3 handset
maker, rose 4.6 percent amid growing hopes of earnings
improvement, and LG Display spiked 6.9 percent.
Chemical firms rallied after local media reports of
suspension of a large chemical plant in Japan, pointing to
potential limited supply of chemicals and competitive benefits
for South Korean firms.
Shares in Hanwha Chemical jumped 9.5 percent and
Honam Petrochemical rallied 6.7 percent.
Firm gains in brokerages and refiners gave further support.
Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd rose 3.2
percent buoyed by the market's rally.
Refiners ended higher, helped by a stronger won,
which helps lessen the cost of importing crude oil.
Shares in SK Innovation climbed 4 percent and
S-Oil advanced 3.4 percent.
Tourism counters rallied after a Swiss foundation
provisionally picked South Korea's Jeju Island as one of "seven
new wonders of nature," which could lead to higher tourist
traffic for the island.
Hana Tour Service Inc advanced 4 percent and
Mode Tour Netwrk Inc gained 2.5 percent.
Defensive issues underperformed as investor interest in less
cyclical sectors ebbed.
Beverage maker Lotte Chilsung fell 0.7 percent,
and CJ Corp, a food conglomerate slipped 0.1
percent.
The KOSPI 200 index ended up 2.17 percent at
248.27, while the junior Kosdaq market rose 2 percent to
510.09.
Move on day +2.11 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -7.22 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1126.600 Korean Won)
