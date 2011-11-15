* Foreign investors, institutions sell
* LG Display gains on reports of Apple meeting
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 15 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday
hurt by losses in financials and refiners, with rekindled
worries about the debt crisis in Europe adding to downward
pressure.
"The market is void of investor interest. It will move
within a fairly narrow range of the low-1,800 point and
mid-1,900 point levels," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst
at Samsung Securities. The KOSPI's 60-day and 120-day moving
average are around 1,820 and 1,950 points, respectively.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe
could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as
new leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and
limit the damage from the euro zone debt crisis.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 82.2 billion won
($73.2 million) worth of stocks, and institutions offloaded a
net 21 billion won, snapping two sessions of buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.88 percent at 1,886.12 points.
Financials came under pressure after their U.S. peers fell
sharply.
KB Financial Group lost 2.1 percent and Hana
Financial Group shed 2.6 percent.
Woori Investment & Securities fell 2.7 percent
and Mirae Asset Securities shed 2.3 percent.
"Shares in brokerages and securities firms are closely
tracking the movements in the KOSPI," said Park Jin-hyung, an
analyst at IBK Securities.
Refiners also fell, hurt by a weakening won, which
renders the cost of importing crude oil more costly.
S-Oil declined 2.5 percent and SK Innovation
, the country's top crude oil refiner, lost 1.7
percent.
LG Display outperformed, rising 0.4 percent on
reports the company's CEO was scheduled to meet with Apple
CEO Tim Cook, raising hopes of new supply deals. The
flat-screen maker is a key supplier to Apple.
"There is a lot of buzz around the marketplace (about) the
possibility of LG Display winning a large deal to supply
components for new Apple products," said Yoon Hyuk-jin, an
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
An LG Display spokeswoman denied the rumours, saying while
the company's CEO had scheduled a U.S. business trip he had no
plans to meet Cook.
Defensive stocks shone, with snack maker Lotte Confectionary
rising 2.7 percent and CJ Corp, a food
conglomerate, ending up 0.5 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index ended down 0.83 percent at
246.21 points, while the junior Kosdaq market fell 0.35
percent to 508.33 points.
Move on day -0.88 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr +8.04 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1123.100 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)