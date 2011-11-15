* Foreign investors, institutions sell

* LG Display gains on reports of Apple meeting

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 15 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday hurt by losses in financials and refiners, with rekindled worries about the debt crisis in Europe adding to downward pressure.

"The market is void of investor interest. It will move within a fairly narrow range of the low-1,800 point and mid-1,900 point levels," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung Securities. The KOSPI's 60-day and 120-day moving average are around 1,820 and 1,950 points, respectively.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as new leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and limit the damage from the euro zone debt crisis.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 82.2 billion won ($73.2 million) worth of stocks, and institutions offloaded a net 21 billion won, snapping two sessions of buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.88 percent at 1,886.12 points.

Financials came under pressure after their U.S. peers fell sharply.

KB Financial Group lost 2.1 percent and Hana Financial Group shed 2.6 percent.

Woori Investment & Securities fell 2.7 percent and Mirae Asset Securities shed 2.3 percent.

"Shares in brokerages and securities firms are closely tracking the movements in the KOSPI," said Park Jin-hyung, an analyst at IBK Securities.

Refiners also fell, hurt by a weakening won, which renders the cost of importing crude oil more costly.

S-Oil declined 2.5 percent and SK Innovation , the country's top crude oil refiner, lost 1.7 percent.

LG Display outperformed, rising 0.4 percent on reports the company's CEO was scheduled to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook, raising hopes of new supply deals. The flat-screen maker is a key supplier to Apple.

"There is a lot of buzz around the marketplace (about) the possibility of LG Display winning a large deal to supply components for new Apple products," said Yoon Hyuk-jin, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

An LG Display spokeswoman denied the rumours, saying while the company's CEO had scheduled a U.S. business trip he had no plans to meet Cook.

Defensive stocks shone, with snack maker Lotte Confectionary rising 2.7 percent and CJ Corp, a food conglomerate, ending up 0.5 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended down 0.83 percent at 246.21 points, while the junior Kosdaq market fell 0.35 percent to 508.33 points.

Move on day -0.88 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr +8.04 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1123.100 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)