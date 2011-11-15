SEOUL, Nov 16 Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday buoyed by stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, with eyes on GS Holdings after news GS Caltex has successfully received numerous bids for a major stake in its unit.

"The market will probably start off solidly, helped by positive data from the United States. Euro zone risks persist, but fears are waning slightly," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

The U.S. economy showed signs it maintained speed into the fourth quarter as retail sales increased in October and a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose this month for the first time since May.

GS Holdings may be followed after a local media report GS Caltex, owned by GS Holdings, received bids from about 10 companies for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power.

Hynix Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics may also be lifted after news Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire tablet uses components from the two firms.

Ratings agency Moody's also placed Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, on review for an upgrade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.88 percent at 1,886.12 points on Tuesday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,257.81 0.48% 6.030 USD/JPY 77.06 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.049 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD $1,779.35 -0.09% -1.650 US CRUDE $99.37 1.25% 1.230 DOW JONES 12096.16 0.14% 17.18 ASIA ADRS 117.77 0.09% 0.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises on U.S. economy, progress in Italy >Debt contagion seeps into euro zone's core >Euro falls for 2nd straight day on contagion fears >Oil up on economic data but EU woes limit rise

STOCKS TO WATCH

SHIPPING COMPANIES

Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may be lifted after the Baltic Dry Index rose 1.5 percent overnight.

HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE

Hyundai Department Store's subsidiary Hyundai Green Food Co Ltd acquired 2.2 million shares of Livart Furniture Co Ltd, South Korea's second largest home furniture company, for 20.4 billion won($18.1 million), according to a local media report.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.1 memory chip maker plans to invest 90 million euros ($123 million) in the modernisation of its Slovak operations and preparation of production of new TV sets. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)