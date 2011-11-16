* Foreign,institutional buying fuel upside momentum
* Technology, auto exporters are buoyed by solid U.S. data
* Hitejinro rises on beer price rise reports
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 16 Seoul shares rose on
Wednesday buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data,
with gains led by technology and auto exporters including LG
Display and Hyundai Motor.
"The market has developed some immunity to issues in Europe,
and positive U.S. data has helped renew appetite for the
shares," said Ham Seong-shik, a market analyst at Daishin
Securities.
The U.S. economy showed signs it maintained speed into the
fourth quarter as retail sales increased in October and a gauge
of manufacturing in New York state rose this month for the first
time since May.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 12.5 billion Korean
won ($11.1 million) worth of stocks, while institutions
purchased a net 95.8 billion won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.15 percent at 1,907.88 points as of 0123 GMT.
Technology and auto exporters led gains, with LG Display,
the world's No.2 flat panel maker, rising 3.7 percent and LG
Electronics gaining 1.5 percent.
Hyundai Motor advanced 2 percent and Kia Motors
climbed 1.9 percent.
Hynix Semiconductor was up 3 percent, lifted
after news Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire tablet uses
components from the firm.
News ratings agency Moody's placing the world's No.2 memory
chip maker on review for an upgrade, gave further
help.
Shares in Hitejinro, a beer and spirits maker,
surged 2.8 percent after local media reports domestic breweries
including Oriental Brewery was planning a price increase of as
much as 9 percent.
Shares in Lotte Midopa spiked nearly 14 percent
amid market speculation it may be merged with Lotte Shopping
.
Lotte Group's spokesman denied the rumour as "unlikely."
Firm gains in steelmakers also helped, as POSCO
rose 1.6 percent and Hyundai Steel went up 2.8
percent.
($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won)
