SEOUL, Nov 17 Seoul shares are seen starting lower on Thursday amid growing doubts that governments in Europe can contain the region's debt crisis, with banking stocks seen particularly weak.

"The market will probably start off in negative territory as global markets fared poorly," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed on Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.

Banking stocks such as KB Financial Group may be hurt amid growing wariness about the sector and after the S&P financial sector index fell 2.5 percent.

"Falls will be fairly contained. Growing preference for safer assets will trigger some outflows, but emerging markets are still more attractive compared to developed markets," Lee added.

Retailers such as Lotte Shopping may be weighed after data showed annual sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit the lowest in two and a half years in October.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.59 percent at 1,856.07 points on Wednesday, after rising to as high as 1,911.33 points.

-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:23 GMT -------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,236.91 -1.66% -20.900 USD/JPY 77.04 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.000 -- -0.049 SPOT GOLD $1,761.39 -0.05% -0.900 US CRUDE $102.59 3.24% 3.220 DOW JONES 11905.59 -1.58% -190.57 ASIA ADRS 115.57 -1.87% -2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SUMMARY *Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion *Euro zone fears, stock losses boost bonds *Euro falls to 5-week lows as debt crisis deepens *US oil soars past $100,Seaway reversal to ease glut

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

Rambus Inc lost a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology and Hynix Semiconductor.

LIFE INSURERS

State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) plans to pick advisors next month to sell its 9.9 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said.

KOREA EXPRESS, CJ GROUP COMPANIES

A consortium led by CJ Group member companies may lower its agreed purchase price for a controlling stake in South Korea's biggest logistics firm Korea Express by up to 10 percent.

STEELMAKERS

Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said on Wednesday it plans a further 250,000-tonne cut in crude steel output in October-March, joining some rivals in cutting production amid increasingly uncertain market conditions. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)