* KOSPI weighed by foreign, institutional selling
* Hynix gains sharply after U.S. Court rejects Rambus'
claims
* Falls in financials, retailers weigh
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 17 Seoul shares gave up initial
gains and slipped in volatile trade on Thursday amid growing
doubts that governments in Europe can contain the region's debt
crisis, while Hynix rallied on a U.S. court ruling
against Rambus Inc.
"The pattern has been repeating; investors buy at the
low-1,800 points and sell as the index rises above 1,900
points," said Shin Joong-ho, a market analyst at Hanwha
Securities.
"The reason is uncertainty. Even Europe does not know what
is going to happen there, and investors are even more unsure,"
Shin said.
Shin sees a ceiling for the main KOSPI index until the
year-end of 1,950 points, near its 120-day moving average.
France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed on
Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should
intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating
debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm
markets.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 79.6 billion won
($70 million) worth of stocks, and institutions were sellers of
a net 150.3 billion won, offloading shares for a third straight
session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.12 percent at 1,853.88 points as of 0148 GMT.
Shares in Hynix rallied 3 percent after Rambus lost a $4
billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology and the
world's No.2 memory chip maker.
Hynix shares were rising on expectations of an unwinding of
provisions set aside for the legal battle with Rambus, which
could boost operating profits, said IBK Securities analyst Nam
Tae-hyun.
Financial stocks came under pressure amid growing wariness
about the sector and after the S&P financial sector index
fell 2.5 percent.
Shares in KB Financial Group fell 0.5 percent
and Hana Financial Group shed 1.4 percent.
Retailers were hurt by data on Thursday that showed annual
sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit the
lowest in two and a half years in October.
Shinsegae Co Ltd fell 2.1 percent and Lotte
Shopping Co Ltd declined 3.7 percent.
Korea Express fell 1.l percent after news a
consortium led by CJ Group member companies may lower its agreed
purchase price for a controlling stake in South Korea's biggest
logistics firm by up to 10 percent.
($1 = 1136.600 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)