* Retail buying lifts KOSPI but foreign investors sell

* Rises in tech issues, shipyards lift market

* Retailers, financials retreat

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 17 Seoul shares finished 1.1 percent higher on Thursday after volatile trade, lifted by rises in technology issues and shipyards, but gains may not be sustainable amid persistent doubts about the euro zone's stability, analysts said.

"Frankly, there are not many rational explanations for the market's gains today except that they were fuelled by retail buying after yesterday's substantial falls," said Yang Kyeung-shik, a market analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

The external environment remained highly uncertain and a longer-term direction will depend largely on how debt solutions in Europe progress, analysts said.

"Until we have clearer idea of where we are headed in Europe, small gains eked out on a daily basis will not mean much," Yang said. He added however that if Europe's debt issues were resolved to the satisfaction of investors, the market may recover to 2,000 points by the end of the year.

The main KOSPI was seen moving between its 60 and 120-day moving averages of around 1,820 and 1,950 points in the short-term, analysts said.

France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed on Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.

Retail investors were buyers of a net 264.4 billion won ($232.6 million) worth of stocks, purchasing shares for a third straight session, while foreign investors offloaded a net 344.7 billion won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.11 percent at 1,876.67 points.

Hynix rallied 3.8 percent after Rambus lost a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology and the world's No.2 memory chip maker.

Hynix shares were rising on expectations of an unwinding of provisions set aside for the legal battle with Rambus, which could boost operating profits, said IBK Securities analyst Nam Tae-hyun.

Other technology shares traded firm, with LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker, rising 1.7 percent and LG Display, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, advancing 3.1 percent.

Shipyards were buoyed by order news. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering jumped 5.7 percent after the company said it had won an around $500 million order to build two ships for a joint venture of Brazil's Odebrecht and France's Technip.

Samsung Heavy Industries rose 3.2 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 3.1 percent.

But financial stocks underperformed amid growing wariness about the sector. Shinhan Financial Group ended flat and Mirae Asset Securities fell 1 percent.

Retailers were hurt by data on Thursday that showed annual sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit the lowest in two and a half years in October.

Shinsegae Co Ltd fell 2.3 percent and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd declined 3.2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended up 1.08 percent at 244.60 points, while the junior Kosdaq market rose 1.8 percent to 506.54 points.

Move on day +1.11 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -8.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1136.600 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)