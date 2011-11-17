SEOUL, Nov 18 Seoul shares are likely to
open lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as rising Europe
debt contagion fears rattled investors, prompting them to seek
safer assets.
"Deepening concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and
uncertainty ahead of the weekend will keep investors at bay,"
said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment &
Securities.
Kim added however that positive U.S. data would lend the
market some support.
Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters and
Italy announced sweeping reforms in response to a European debt
crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and
Spain sharply higher.
New U.S. claims for jobless benefits hit a seven-month low
last week and permits for future home construction rebounded
strongly in October, suggesting the U.S. economic recovery was
gaining traction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 1.11 percent at 1,876.67 points on Thursday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT --------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,216.13 -1.68% -20.780
USD/JPY 76.97 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.960 -- -0.040
SPOT GOLD $1,720.50 -0.04% -0.690
US CRUDE $98.63 -3.86% -3.960
DOW JONES 11770.73 -1.13% -134.86
ASIA ADRS 114.16 -1.22% -1.41
---------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
POSCO
The world's No.3 steelmaker signed has signed an MOU to
supply magnesium and advanced materials to Toyota Tsusho Corp
, according to a local media report.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING
South Korea plans to pick advisers next month for the sale
of the 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding held by
state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), a source familiar
with the situation said, part of efforts to recoup public funds
injected after the Asian financial crisis.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
The world's No.1 memory chip maker said it was considering
acquiring its light-emitting diode (LED) joint venture with
affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joonhee
Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)