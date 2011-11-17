SEOUL, Nov 18 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as rising Europe debt contagion fears rattled investors, prompting them to seek safer assets.

"Deepening concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and uncertainty ahead of the weekend will keep investors at bay," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Kim added however that positive U.S. data would lend the market some support.

Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters and Italy announced sweeping reforms in response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher.

New U.S. claims for jobless benefits hit a seven-month low last week and permits for future home construction rebounded strongly in October, suggesting the U.S. economic recovery was gaining traction.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.11 percent at 1,876.67 points on Thursday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT --------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,216.13 -1.68% -20.780 USD/JPY 76.97 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.960 -- -0.040 SPOT GOLD $1,720.50 -0.04% -0.690 US CRUDE $98.63 -3.86% -3.960 DOW JONES 11770.73 -1.13% -134.86 ASIA ADRS 114.16 -1.22% -1.41 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Euro zone, technicals unnerve Wall Street >Bonds up on stock losses, possible budget cuts >Dollar gains for 4th day as euro zone woes persist >Oil falls nearly 4 percent on profit taking

STOCKS TO WATCH

POSCO

The world's No.3 steelmaker signed has signed an MOU to supply magnesium and advanced materials to Toyota Tsusho Corp , according to a local media report.

DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING

South Korea plans to pick advisers next month for the sale of the 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), a source familiar with the situation said, part of efforts to recoup public funds injected after the Asian financial crisis.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.1 memory chip maker said it was considering acquiring its light-emitting diode (LED) joint venture with affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)