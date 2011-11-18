* Foreign, institutional selling pressures market
* Refiners, shipyards weigh, defensives shine
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 18 Seoul shares fell on Friday,
led by refiners and shipyards as investors dumped cyclical
sectors and sought out safer assets amid deepening fears about
global contagion from Europe's debt crisis.
"Investors are rattled right now as the latest developments
in Europe are far from reassuring." said Mirae Asset Securities
market analyst Chung Seung-jae.
Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters and
Italy announced sweeping reforms in response to a European debt
crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and
Spain sharply higher.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 74 billion won
($65.5 million) worth of stocks, poised to sell for a second
straight session, and institutions offloaded a net 68.2 billion
won, set to sell for a fourth straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 2.1 percent at 1,837.3 points as of 0203 GMT.
"The market will probably move between 1,800 and 1,900
points for some time," Chung said.
Crude oil refiners and shipyards lost ground as investors
dumped stocks that are particularly sensitive to economic
cycles.
S-Oil Corp, the country's third-largest refiner,
fell 4.2 percent. SK Innovation, the country's
largest, shed 4.5 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 3.6 percent
and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd lost 3
percent.
Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd rallied 5.9
percent after the company said its majority shareholder was
mulling the sale of its stake in the firm, fuelling expectations
of an acquisition deal.
Seoul-based private equity fund Vogo Fund controls about 61
percent of the insurer, according to the company.
Lotte Shopping Co Ltd dropped 3.7 percent to the
lowest level in more than a year as sluggish department store
sales fuelled concern about its profitability.
Lotte Shopping earlier this week reported that third-quarter
operating profit dropped 57 percent from a year earlier.
"Investors are reacting sensitively to sluggish growth in
sales and the lower profit reported by the company," said IBK
Securities analyst Ahn Ji-young.
This comes shortly after the Fair Trade Commission forced
department stores to lower commission rates charged to retail
vendors, fuelling concern about shrinking margins.
Defensive stocks outperformed amid a growing preference for
safer sectors.
KT&G Corp, a tobacco and ginseng producer, rose
1.1 percent, and Hitejinro Co Ltd, a beer and
spirits maker, advanced 0.9 percent.
($1 = 1130.550 won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)