SEOUL, Jan 11 Seoul shares pulled back to trade lower after wavering between small gains and losses early Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of events such as debt sales by Italy and Spain.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent to 1,847.71 points as of 0146 GMT, after opening slightly higher.

A net 55 billion won ($47.55 million) worth of stocks on the main index were sold from programme accounts, according to Korea Exchange data, with arbitrage trades offloading a net 53.3 billion won.

"Most of the arbitrage trades looked like the aftermath of a flurry of short-term buying aiming for dividend gains from large companies," said Oh On-su, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Investors were eyeing Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, analysts said, and awaiting options expiry.

Fitch Ratings does not expect to cut France's triple-A credit rating this year, while countries under review such as Italy or Spain could be downgraded by one or two notches, the agency's EMEA head of ratings said on Tuesday.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 10.6 billion won worth of stocks, poised to end a four-session selling streak. Retail investors offloaded 19.5 billion won worth of stocks.

Technology issues were mixed. Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, slid 1 percent.

LG Electronics was down 0.5 percent. The world's No. 2 TV manufacturer aims to boost television shipments by up to 17 percent this year, a senior executive told Reuters in an interview.

Flat screen maker LG Display advanced 2.3 percent, extending the previous session's rises.

The country's top automaker Hyundai Motor was up 0.9 percent after its labour union said it planned to resume all engine production in Ulsan, the company's biggest local production base, after suspending it in response to an employee setting himself on fire.

Ssangyong Motor spiked by the intraday limit of 15 percent for a fourth straight session on hopes for strong support from its new parent Mahindra and Mahindra.

The junior KOSDAQ market dropped 0.6 percent. ($1 = 1156.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)