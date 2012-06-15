Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
SEOUL, June 15 Seoul shares dipped on Friday, underperforming Asian peers as the market nervously awaited a critical weekend election in Greece, and a 3.5 percent decline in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics pressured the market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.71 percent to close at 1,858.16 points, but still managed to log a fourth-straight weekly gain, up 1.2 percent for the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anand Basu)
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
* Paris said to be readying security chiefs meeting (Adds background, latest poll)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp officials will tell a U.S. House panel on Tuesday that automakers need changes to automotive safety rules to allow the deployment of self-driving cars on American roads.