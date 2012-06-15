* KOSPI dragged lower as Samsung Elec falls 3.5 pct
* SK Hynix falls after Woori sells its $202 mln stake
* All eyes on Greek vote, central bank pledges sooth
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 15 Seoul shares dipped on Friday,
underperforming Asian peers as the market nervously awaited a
critical weekend election in Greece, while a 3.5 percent decline
in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics added to the pressure.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.71 percent to close at 1,858.16 points, but still managed to
log a fourth-straight weekly gain, up 1.2 percent for the week.
"Despite movements being shown by global central banks to
prevent a financial domino effect in the case of a worst-case
Greek exit scenario, investors are finding it hard to shake off
last-minute jitters ahead of the big event," said Kim Byung-yun,
an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Investors are on edge ahead of a key Greek election which
could result in the country's chaotic exit from the euro zone,
but the market derived some comfort from plans of co-ordinated
action pledged by major central banks to stabilise the markets
in such a scenario, with a summit of G20 leaders scheduled to
take place next week.
The main index was dragged lower by Samsung Electronics
, which accounts for 17 percent of the KOSPI's total
market capitalization, slumping 3.5 percent on Friday.
"There are concerns that Samsung's high DRAM price offering
may diminish its cost-competitiveness compared to rivals SK
Hynix, which could also translate into a shortfall in
second-quarter profits," said Hong Sung-ho, a tech sector
analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.
Early on Friday, Samsung's LCD production line unexpectedly
shut down for 10 minutes due to a power outage, with company
officials declining to reveal damage estimates from the
suspension.
"The damages incurred from the power outage can't be more
than tens of billions in won, but we have seen a huge chunk of
market cap wiped off Samsung's books today, so other factors
such as portfolio adjustments may have also come into play" said
Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Samsung's fall dragged on the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core
stocks, which fell 0.82 percent to outpace declines on
the main board.
Analysts said that the broader market also faced pressure of
corrections after a late surge on Thursday resulting from
investors shifting into the spot market after options expired.
SK Hynix fell 2.1 percent after the IFR reported
that Woori Bank was selling a 1.4 percent stake in the world's
second-largest memory chipmaker for $202 million.
Battered crude oil refiners bucked the trend, lifted by
bargain-hunting. SK Innovation climbed 3.1 percent
while S-Oil rose 2.2 percent.
Move on day +0.65 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.23 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)