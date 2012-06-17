SEOUL, June 18 Seoul shares are likely to see a
moderate rise on Monday as the outcome of critical weekend
elections in Greece gave way to investor relief, as pro-bailout
parties in Greece were expected to win a slim parliamentary
majority in elections and stave off the country's exit from the
euro zone.
"With the election results, immediate problems in
Greece and Spain have a chance of being staved off by the end of
June," said Rhoo Yong-seok, analyst with Hyundai Securities.
"With the (U.S.) Federal Reserve committee meeting this week
and also expected to hint to the market of possible further
quantitative easing on the back of sluggish U.S. data, there
should be moderate gains on the local bourse despite continued
uncertainty."
The euro and risk currencies jumped on Monday and global
shares were poised to open higher as the risk of a Greek exit
from the euro zone faded as the Greek election looked likely to
yield a coalition government led by conservative New Democracy.
However, analysts warned of more hurdles ahead as economies
in Greece and Spain remain in crisis, and Greece's possible new
majority intends to gain further concessions from the current
bailout deal, such as measures to support growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.71 percent to close at 1,858.16 points on Friday.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,342.84 1.03% 13.740
USD/JPY 79.05 0.2% 0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.586 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,622.39 -0.33% -5.400
US CRUDE $85.32 1.54% 1.290
DOW JONES 12767.17 0.91% 115.26
ASIA ADRS 115.37 1.59% 1.81
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Hope lifts Wall St before Greek election
>Prices up before Greek elections, on weak US data
>Euro up for 4th day on hopes of official action
>Oil edges up awaiting Greece election result
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI HEAVY **
Hyundai Heavy, the world's largest shipbuilder, said it won
three orders worth a total $600 million to build oil and gas
rigs for an unidentified oil major in a statement on
Sunday.
(Reporting By Jungyoon Lee)