* Record Spanish bond yields stoke fears for euro zone

* Stocks rangebound without clear progress in debt crisis

By Jung Yoon Lee

SEOUL, June 19 Seoul shares finished flat on Tuesday after trading in a narrow range as many investors took to the sidelines, waiting for decisive steps by European leaders to address the region's crippling debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.06 points at 1891.77.

"Trading volume was limited as investors appear to be waiting for decisive action by European leaders as Spain's fiscal health deteriorates," said KTB Securities analyst Park Suk-hyun. "If such action materialises it could lead to a risk asset rally, so investors are hesitant to sell. But strong buying streaks are also unlikely before actual developments take place."

Analysts noted that signs of concerted euro zone action began surfacing on Monday, but added that markets were unlikely to respond significantly unless new steps stemmed from a pan-European agreement including Germany at this stage in the 2-1/2 year old debt crisis.

A draft communique from the Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday included a pledge by Europe to consider steps toward a "more integrated financial architecture" to stem the debt crisis that threatens the survival of the euro.

Other Asian markets inched lower on Tuesday after yields on Italian and Spanish bonds rose on Monday, with Spain's 10-year yield climbing to a euro-era high above the 7 percent mark that has already proved unsustainable for Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

About 3.4 trillion won ($2.94 billion) worth of shares exchanged hands on Tuesday, with decliners outnumbering winners 440 to 366.

Large-cap automakers outperformed, with Hyundai Motor Co up 2 percent and affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd adding 1.4 percent.

Energy and chemicals stocks lost ground. SK Innovation Co Ltd slipped 1.7 percent and LG Chem Ltd fell 1.5 percent.

LG Fashion fell 2.6 percent after multiple analyst reports forecast a decline in second-quarter revenue growth for the garment manufacturer.

"Revenue growth is expected to slow compared with the first quarter due to the base effect of high revenue last year, volatile weather conditions and lacklustre domestic spending," Yang Ji-hye, cosmetics and clothing sector analyst at E*Trade Securities Korea, said in a note.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 0.02 percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.65 percent higher.

Move on day 0 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +3.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1157.0500 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)