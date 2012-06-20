* Seoul stocks firmer on hopes for Fed action
* Market to be rangebound without clear euro zone progress
* SK Hynix up nearly 4 percent on U.S. acquisition
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 20 Seoul shares edged higher on
Wednesday on upside bets of further monetary stimulus by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
Trading volume was limited, however, by investors also looking
for decisive measures from an EU economic summit planned for
later in June.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.65 percent to close at 1,904.12 points, the highest level in
25 sessions.
"The market edged up above the 1,900 point threshold on
anticipation of any stimulus measures the U.S. Fed might
announce," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
The majority win of pro-bailout parties in the Greek
election has diminished the chances of an imminent default, and
future stock trading seasons are expected be rangebound, in the
absence of major factors such as the upcoming EU Summit sparking
investor confidence in global economic recovery.
Asian market peers gained on optimism that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would extend Operation Twist, its long-term bond-buying
programme at its two-day policy-setting meeting that began on
Tuesday.
This optimistic anticipation comes with a caveat, analysts
noted: Should the Fed not deliver on market expectations,
markets are likely to unwind previous gains.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan
rose 0.57 percent on Wednesday.
Semiconductor manufacturers outperformed, as SK Hynix Inc
closed up 3.98 percent after announcing on Wednesday
the acquisition of 100 percent of U.S. semiconductor developer
Link A Media Devices (LAMD) Corp for 287 billion won ($248
million). Link A Media Devices researches and develops NAND
Flash controllers.
LG Display Co Ltd also closed up 3.62 percent
after news that the company topped the global market for
9-inch-or-larger liquid-crystal displays (LCD) in terms of
revenue and market share, overtaking unlisted Samsung Display Co
Ltd according to data provider DisplaySearch.
However, Hana Financial Group Inc fell 0.27
percent as a report by Eugene Investment & Securities said the
bank holding company's second quarter net profits could fall
short of market forecasts due to one-off losses.
Trading volume on the main board was limited, with 3.64
trillion Korean won ($3.15 billion) worth of shares changing
hands, compared with a 30-day average of 4.14 trillion won.
Advancers outnumbered decliners 548 to 275.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.64
percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 1.29
percent higher.
($1 = 1156.4250 Korean won)
Move on day +0.65 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)