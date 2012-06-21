* Local momentum sparse apart from Q2 earnings forecasts

* Exclusion from MSCI reweighting expected

* Hi-mart sags 4 percent as initial bidders drop sale

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares were slightly down on Thursday morning, retreating from a five-week high in the previous session on disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve fell short of a full third quantitative easing or QE3 to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPS) ticked0.41 percent lower at 1,896.37 points as of 0205 GMT after the Fed adopted a $267 billion extension of its Operation Twist bond-buying programme, rather than the full QE3.

"The Fed's move disappointed market watchers, and there's little upside influence as South Korea was predictably excluded from MSCI reweightings," said Ryoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Equity index provider MSCI kept South Korea and Taiwan in its emerging market classification on Wednesday, citing unresolved limitations on market accessibility and currency convertibility for both markets.

South Korea has been under review for the upgrade for four years.

Ryoo added that no foreseeable local momentum exists for the Seoul bourse apart from second-quarter earnings forecasts influencing individual stocks or sectors, the EU financial minister's meeting on Thursday, and other developments in resolving the euro zone debt crisis will drive the index.

Asian stocks edged down while commodities fell broadly on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its Operation Twist long-term bond buying programme, refraining from more aggressive measures for monetary stimulus.

Among Seoul shares, Hi-mart Co Ltd fell -4.89 percent as of 0150 GMT as SK Networks Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd announced on Wednesday it had dropped out of the bidding to acquire a 65.25 percent stake in the electronics retailer. Lotte Shopping announced it entered a bid for Hi-mart.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.28 percent despite news that a Dutch court ordered Apple Inc to pay damages to Samsung over a patent violation in the Netherlands. Some local analysts have revised down forecasts for Samsung's second quarter earnings since last week, citing falling prices of D-RAM and NAND Flash semiconductors.

Trading on the main board was choppy with 1.44 trillion won of shares changing hands near mid-session, 35 percent of past 30-day average daily turnover, while advancing shares outnumbered decliners 430 to 340.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.72 percent higher. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)