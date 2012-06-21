SEOUL, June 22 Seoul shares are likely to edge down on Friday as U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in three weeks the day before due to growing signs of a slowdown in manufacturing growth worldwide.

"The local bourse already reflected some downside bets from investors on China's weak industrial data during the previous session, but risk appetite is likely to contract further on the soft U.S. data and subsequent retreat in U.S. stocks," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Surveys showed on Thursday that weaker overseas demand slowed U.S. factory growth for 11 months running, while business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted for the eighth month in a row.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.79 percent to close at 1,889.15 points on Thursday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:05 GMT---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,325.51 -2.23% -30.180 USD/JPY 80.24 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.620 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,565.45 0.00% 0.030 US CRUDE $78.27 0.09% 0.070 DOW JONES 12573.57 -1.96% -250.82 ASIA ADRS 114.42 -2.78% -3.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St suffers worst loss in three weeks >Prices rise as U.S. economy disappoints >Dollar soars as weak data spurs safety demand >Oil falls below $90 for first time since Dec 2010

(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)