* KOSPI down 2 pct after weak U.S. manufacturing data
* Samsung Engineering gains on UAE construction order
* Investors move into defensive plays
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 22 Seoul shares fell on Friday
morning after data showing U.S. manufacturing grew at the
slowest pace in 11 months in June added to concern about weaker
growth in Europe and China, and after U.S. stocks recorded their
worst decline in three weeks on Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 2.02 percent at 1,851.04 points as of 0230 GMT.
Investors moved into safer assets after weak manufacturing
data from the United States, Europe and China soured the outlook
for global growth.
"The market was expected to undergo an adjustment after
earlier gains, and the soft manufacturing data provided a
reason," said KDB Daewoo Securities analyst Lee Seung-woo.
The local bourse underperformed Asian peers, with the MSCI
index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan
down 1.33 percent.
Also weighing on sentiment was ratings agency Moody's
downgrade of the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest
banks.
Large-cap stocks fell across the board, with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd slumping 2.93 percent and Hyundai
Motor Co down 1.8 percent.
Samsung Engineering Co Ltd bucked the downward
trend with a 1.15 percent gain after announcing on Friday that
it had won a $2.5 billion order to build a petrochemical plant
in the United Arab Emirates.
Investors also flocked to defensive plays. Korea Electric
Power Corp extended a two-session winning streak,
climbing 1.39 percent on expectations of improved profit margins
as the government mulls raising electricity prices by July.
About 1.64 trillion won ($1.42 billion) worth of shares had
changed hands by mid-session, 42 percent of the average daily
turnover in the past 30 days. Decliners outnumbered winners 625
to 180.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 2.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged down 0.45
percent.
($1 = 1151.6250 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)