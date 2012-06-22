* KOSPI down 2 pct after weak U.S. manufacturing data

* Samsung Engineering gains on UAE construction order

* Investors move into defensive plays

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, June 22 Seoul shares fell on Friday morning after data showing U.S. manufacturing grew at the slowest pace in 11 months in June added to concern about weaker growth in Europe and China, and after U.S. stocks recorded their worst decline in three weeks on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.02 percent at 1,851.04 points as of 0230 GMT.

Investors moved into safer assets after weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China soured the outlook for global growth.

"The market was expected to undergo an adjustment after earlier gains, and the soft manufacturing data provided a reason," said KDB Daewoo Securities analyst Lee Seung-woo.

The local bourse underperformed Asian peers, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan down 1.33 percent.

Also weighing on sentiment was ratings agency Moody's downgrade of the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks.

Large-cap stocks fell across the board, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slumping 2.93 percent and Hyundai Motor Co down 1.8 percent.

Samsung Engineering Co Ltd bucked the downward trend with a 1.15 percent gain after announcing on Friday that it had won a $2.5 billion order to build a petrochemical plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Investors also flocked to defensive plays. Korea Electric Power Corp extended a two-session winning streak, climbing 1.39 percent on expectations of improved profit margins as the government mulls raising electricity prices by July.

About 1.64 trillion won ($1.42 billion) worth of shares had changed hands by mid-session, 42 percent of the average daily turnover in the past 30 days. Decliners outnumbered winners 625 to 180.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 2.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged down 0.45 percent. ($1 = 1151.6250 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)