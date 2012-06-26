* Key chart support near 1,800 pts seen providing cushion
* Foreign selling partly offset by bargain-hunting
* Samsung Elec rebounds after hefty 3-day slide
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares fell for a fourth
straight day on Tuesday as investors doubted that the coming
European leaders' summit leaders will produce substantial
measures to deal with that region's crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 0.41 percent
to end at 1,817.81 points, the lowest close in three weeks.
"The 1,800 point level is demonstrating sturdy support
against sharp pullbacks, but there isn't any momentum to fuel a
counter-rally either," said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.
"There isn't much to bank on in terms of bullish signs
beyond the EU summit, and with second quarter corporate earnings
looking to underwhelm amid overhanging jitters surrounding
Europe, shares may be ensnared in a tight range in the weeks
ahead," Lim said.
The main bourse reached a five-week high last Wednesday at
the end of a short relief rally following tempered fears of a
Greek euro zone exit. However, it has since shed 4.5 percent in
four consecutive losing sessions amid a slew of data further
pointing to a trend of sluggish global growth.
Hopes for substantial progress ahead of the summit were
quashed after Germany resisted the idea of shared debt liability
among euro zone members through commonly issued
eurobonds.
Foreign investors were sellers for a third-straight session,
dumping a net 314.5 billion won ($270.7 million) worth of
shares.
Pressure from the heavy foreign capital outflow was
cushioned by retail investors on the hunt for undervalued
stocks, who bought a net 246.5 billion won worth on the day.
Samsung Electronics shares rose 0.6 percent on
bargain hunting after the tech giant fell more than 9.5 percent
in the previous three sessions following slashed second-quarter
profit forecasts by local brokers.
Skittish investors were seen taking refuge in defensive
plays, helping telecom shares outperform the broader market.
KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile
service provider, gained 3 percent while SK Telecom,
the country's biggest, rose 1.7 percent.
Samsung Engineering Co Ltd gained 0.6 percent
after saying on Tuesday that it won a $2.1 billion contract to
build a thermal power plant in Kazakhstan.
Daelim Industrial edged up 0.7 percent after its
consortium with two EU firms jointly won a deal for a major
synthetic rubber project in Saudi Arabia estimated to be worth
$3.4 billion.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.44
percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was 0.02
percent lower.
On Tuesday, 3.5 trillion won worth of shares changed hands
on the main board while decliners outnumbered winners 475 to
328.
Move on day -0.41 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -0.43 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1161.6500 Korean won)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)