* Key chart support near 1,800 pts seen providing cushion

* Foreign selling partly offset by bargain-hunting

* Samsung Elec rebounds after hefty 3-day slide

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares fell for a fourth straight day on Tuesday as investors doubted that the coming European leaders' summit leaders will produce substantial measures to deal with that region's crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 0.41 percent to end at 1,817.81 points, the lowest close in three weeks.

"The 1,800 point level is demonstrating sturdy support against sharp pullbacks, but there isn't any momentum to fuel a counter-rally either," said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"There isn't much to bank on in terms of bullish signs beyond the EU summit, and with second quarter corporate earnings looking to underwhelm amid overhanging jitters surrounding Europe, shares may be ensnared in a tight range in the weeks ahead," Lim said.

The main bourse reached a five-week high last Wednesday at the end of a short relief rally following tempered fears of a Greek euro zone exit. However, it has since shed 4.5 percent in four consecutive losing sessions amid a slew of data further pointing to a trend of sluggish global growth.

Hopes for substantial progress ahead of the summit were quashed after Germany resisted the idea of shared debt liability among euro zone members through commonly issued eurobonds.

Foreign investors were sellers for a third-straight session, dumping a net 314.5 billion won ($270.7 million) worth of shares.

Pressure from the heavy foreign capital outflow was cushioned by retail investors on the hunt for undervalued stocks, who bought a net 246.5 billion won worth on the day.

Samsung Electronics shares rose 0.6 percent on bargain hunting after the tech giant fell more than 9.5 percent in the previous three sessions following slashed second-quarter profit forecasts by local brokers.

Skittish investors were seen taking refuge in defensive plays, helping telecom shares outperform the broader market.

KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile service provider, gained 3 percent while SK Telecom, the country's biggest, rose 1.7 percent.

Samsung Engineering Co Ltd gained 0.6 percent after saying on Tuesday that it won a $2.1 billion contract to build a thermal power plant in Kazakhstan.

Daelim Industrial edged up 0.7 percent after its consortium with two EU firms jointly won a deal for a major synthetic rubber project in Saudi Arabia estimated to be worth $3.4 billion.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.44 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was 0.02 percent lower.

On Tuesday, 3.5 trillion won worth of shares changed hands on the main board while decliners outnumbered winners 475 to 328.

Move on day -0.41 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr -0.43 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1161.6500 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)