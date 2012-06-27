SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares erased early losses
to close almost flat on Wednesday, lifted by a bargain-hunting
rally in heavyweight Samsung Electronics, but
overall the market was cautious ahead of a European Union summit
later this week.
Samsung Electronics, which at 17 percent of the index value
is KOSPI's largest component, reversed declines to gain 2.5
percent as value-seekers locked in bargains after the share's
hefty fall in recent sessions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent lower to close at 1,817.65 points, rebounding from
its earlier 1.2 percent fall which briefly took the index below
the psychologically important 1,800 level.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)