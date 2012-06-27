* Early KOSPI falls erased by Samsung bargain rally

* Blue-chip auto shares drag on heavy foreign selling

* Overall mood bearish, foreigners sell for 5th day

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 27 A rally by heavyweight Samsung Electronics spurred Seoul's stock market to reverse early losses and end flat on Wednesday, but the overall mood was subdued ahead of the Europe summit.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent lower to close at 1,817.65 points, rebounding from a 1.2 percent fall that briefly took the index below the psychologically important 1,800 level.

Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 17 percent of market capitalisation and is the KOSPI's largest component, fell 0.8 percent in the morning. But then it rallied as bargain-seekers, attracted by the stock's hefty fall in recent sessions, took the share up 2.5 percent for the day.

"Investors have been rotating out of blue-chips such as Samsung to shift into smaller-cap stocks, but after a run of heavy sell-offs, attractive valuations have lured investors to buy them back," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

Investors shrugged off news that a U.S. judge had backed Apple Inc's request to stop Samsung from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in the United States, a bitter blow to the Korean giant in its global patent war with Apple.

Samsung's rally was offset by sharp falls in blue-chip auto shares, Hyundai Motor and its sister brand KIA Motors, the KOSPI's second and third-largest components, respectively.

Hyundai fell 3.1 percent while KIA declined 3.3 percent.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Hyundai's labour union said it would walk away from the negotiating table should management fail to accept its demands at a meeting on Thursday.

A possible Hyundai strike and portfolio-trimming by foreigners before Europe's summit "acted as a double whammy which amplified losses," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Jitters about Europe's debt crisis were the overarching theme as market players remained sceptical that any decisive debt-fighting measures will emerge from the summit on Thursday and Friday.

"Germany has thrown down the gauntlet regarding the proposal of a common euro bond and these tensions aren't painting an optimistic picture on the outcome of the summit with expectations already running low," Lee said.

Offshore investors were net sellers in Seoul for a fourth-straight day, dumping a net 250 billion won ($215.8 million) of shares on Wednesday.

The KOSPI index, which gained 10.3 percent in the first three months of 2012, has fallen nearly 10 percent this quarter.

Move on day -0.41 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr -0.43 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1158.4500 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)