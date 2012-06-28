BRIEF-Agility Health says Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG $1,089,928.10
SEOUL, June 28 Seoul shares closed flat on Thursday after a choppy, rangebound trading session, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of a key, two-day summit of European leaders.
Shippers posted modest gains, as Hanjin Shipping Holdings rose 2.1 percent, while CJ Korea Express advanced 2.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.08 percent higher to close at 1,819.19 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing Jeremy Laurence)
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, fended off investor skepticism on the second day of its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, betting on the charisma of CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, whom it introduced as a "once in a generation founder."