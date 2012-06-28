SEOUL, June 29 Seoul shares will likely be trapped in a narrow range on Friday as investors keep to the sidelines while they await the outcome of the European Union's debt crisis summit.

"Investors are waiting for further developments overnight in Europe and the reaction in Wall Street before making their bets, which will take place after the market closes out the week here, so trading looks to be quiet as the market braces for what might be a busy Monday," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Italy and Spain held up agreement on measures to promote growth at a European Union summit on Thursday to demand urgent action to bring down their borrowing costs, although EU leaders remain deep divided over the crisis response.

South Korea cut this year's economic growth target on Thursday and unveiled plans to boost public spending by more than $7 billion to shore up Asia's fourth-largest economy in the face of the euro zone crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.08 percent higher to close at 1,819.18 points on Thursday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,329.04 -0.21% -2.810 USD/JPY 79.37 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.584 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,551.15 0.03% 0.400 US CRUDE $78.46 0.99% 0.770 DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75 ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Wall St pares losses late, ends modestly lower >US bonds rise with safety bid during EU summit >Euro falls to more than 3-wk low as EU leaders meet >Oil heads for worst quarter since 2008 crisis

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **

The labour union of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor said on Thursday that it had walked out of wage talks with management and would take steps to go on strike. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)