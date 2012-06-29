BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 29 Seoul shares rose on Friday after an afternoon rally to reverse earlier falls, lifted by an agreement by European leaders to use the region's bailout fund to recapitalise troubled banks directly, easing worries over Spain and Italy's debt burdens.
Financial stocks surged on the news. Woori Finance Holdings jumped 5.1 percent, while Shinhan Finance Group gained 4.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.9 percent to close at 1,854.01 points but still wrapped up the second quarter with a decline of nearly 8 percent, erasing the bulk of its gains made in the January-March period. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: