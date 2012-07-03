* Laggard crude refiners, shipyards outperform

* Hi-mart rallies 7.6 pct after MBK bid hits snag

* Automakers fall on post-earnings profit taking

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 3 South Korean shares finished at a two-week high on Tuesday, as further signs of sputtering world economic growth fuelled hopes of additional stimulus action from global policymakers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.87 percent to close at 1,867.82 points, a touch off the session high of 1,871.08 points.

The market shrugged off data showing weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing which fell for the first time in three years while factory activity in Europe, China, and Japan all painted a similarly grim picture.

"Investors are banking on a string of easing actions from central banks across the globe, with a potentially busy calendar of policy events foreseen in the near term such as a rate cut by the European Central Bank and more easing measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

The European Central Bank holds its policy rate meeting on Thursday, where the majority of economists polled by Reuters are forecasting a cut in borrowing costs.

Beaten down energy shares and shipbuilders outperformed, with SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, rallying 4.6 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared 6.1 percent.

Hi-mart soared 7.6 percent after its shareholders rejected a request by private equity fund MBK Partners to extend its exclusive negotiating rights to a majority stake in the electronics retailer.

The move reopens the door to a bid by retail giant Lotte Shopping Co, long regarded as the favourite to land the deal and seen as a better fit in terms of corporate synergy effects for Hi-mart.

Shares in Eugene Corp, Hi-mart's top shareholder, edged 0.5 percent higher.

Hyundai Heavy Industries extended gains to climb 4.9 percent after winning a $1.2 billion order to build 10 container vessels for an unspecified European client.

Samsung Electronics closed a touch higher, ending up 0.1 percent after surrendering a bulk of its early gains following a U.S. court rejecting Samsung's request to lift its U.S. sales ban of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, a bitter setback in its ongoing global patent war with Apple Inc .

Auto shares bucked trends to underperform the broader market, knocked down by post-earnings profit taking as KIA Motors fell 2.4 percent while Hyundai Motor dipped 1.7 percent.

KIA and Hyundai both added modest gains to their June auto sales compared to the year before.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.96 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.71 percent.

Move on day +0.87 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +2.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)