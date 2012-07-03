SEOUL, July 4 Seoul shares are seen trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors take to the sidelines and await the results of a closely-watched European Central Bank policy rate meeting on Thursday.

"With the ECB meeting on Thursday and Wall Street closing for a holiday, investors may stand pat and take a wait-and-see approach for now," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Policymakers from the European Central Bank will convene on Thursday, when analysts expect it to cut by 25 basis points to take its refinancing rate to 0.75 percent, an all-time low.

Wall Street was lifted by energy shares to close higher for the third straight session overnight, although trading was choppy during shortened trading ahead of a public holiday on Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.87 percent to a two-week closing high of 1,867.82 points on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,374.02 0.62% 8.510 USD/JPY 79.81 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,617.09 -0.02% -0.260 US CRUDE $87.67 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43 ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise >Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains >ECB rate move on horizon, euro gains on greenback >Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hope

**CRUDE OIL REFINERS, PETROCHEMICALS** U.S. energy shares soared on Tuesday, after Brent crude oil topped $101 a barrel for the first time in three weeks as tension over Iran increased concerns about threats to supply and as investors bet on further policy action. **HANKOOK TIRE **

According to local media, Hankook Tire has reached an agreement with Daimler AG to supply tires for Mercedes-Benz automobiles. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)