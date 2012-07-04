* Hi-mart, Eugene shares jump on report of preferred bidder
decision
* LG Display gains 3.6 pct, analysts see turnaround to
profits in Q3
* Auto shares rebound after post-earning profit-takers clear
out
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 4 Seoul shares logged modest gains
on Wednesday morning, extending gains from the previous session
as investors rode bullish sentiment on hopes that global central
banks will take fresh stimulus action.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.28 percent at 1,873.01 points as of 0152 GMT.
"Share momentum has slowed a bit on the lack of any new
headlines, but the market is still moving up solely on existing
risk-on sentiment," said an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The market has taken a bullish turn since the weekend
agreement by European leaders to aid the region's troubled banks
and ease refinancing pressure on its debt-stricken peripheral
economies, with analysts widely expecting the European Central
Bank to follow up with a rate cut and new liquidity measures
when it convenes on Thursday for its policy meeting.
LG Display shares rose for a fifth straight
session, up 3.6 percent as analysts forecast a turnaround to
profit for the screenmaker in the third quarter after it
languished in the red for six straight quarters.
Shares in Hi-mart jumped 9.7 percent after local
media said Lotte Shopping had been selected as
preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South Korea's
largest electronics retailer, a day after sources close to the
matter said prospective buyer MBK Partners had dropped out of
the bidding.
An official for Lotte Shopping was not immediately available
for comment, while a spokesman at Eugene Corp,
Hi-mart's largest shareholder, said Eugene could not confirm the
report.
Eugene Corp shares spiked 13 percent following the report
while Lotte Shopping shares rose 4 percent.
Blue-chip automobile shares rebounded from underperforming
in the previous session, following a flurry of profit-taking
after Hyundai and KIA published earnings on Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor gained 1.3 percent while KIA
Motors edged up 0.4 percent.
The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.87 percent to a two-week closing
high of 1,867.82 points on Tuesday.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)