BRIEF-Abn Amro, with excess capital, sees dividend pct increase or share buy-back possible - conf call
* Sees ECT to operate in the lower cycles of the business in coming years - conf call
SEOUL, July 5 Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Thursday after a choppy, rangebound trading session, with investors awaiting the results of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day which could provide more support for reeling euro zone economies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.06 percent to close at 1,875.49 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Sees ECT to operate in the lower cycles of the business in coming years - conf call
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
* Says MCX is currently not exploring any options to shift to a new trading software Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJ5LS2 Further company coverage: