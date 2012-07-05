SEOUL, July 6 Seoul shares are seen mixed on Friday morning, as investors wait on fresh jobs data from the United States despite action by central banks to boost the flagging global economy.

Industry bellwether Samsung Electronics Co estimated its April-June operating profit at a record 6.7 trillion won ($5.9 billion), in line with forecasts, powered by strong sales of its Galaxy smartphones

"Investors feel it is too early to cheer the response by global central banks with important market events still up ahead," said Kim Byung-yun, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

The European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday as widely expected, while remaining coy on additional "non-standard" measures such as bond-buying or flooding banks with more liquidity.

In a surprise move by Beijing, Chinese policymakers lowered its lending rate by 31 basis points to 6 percent following another unanticipated rate cut last month.

Investors will be closely monitoring Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data for the month of June.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.06 percent lower to close at 1,875.49 points on Thursday.

---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:20 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,367.58 -0.47% -6.440 USD/JPY 79.86 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.599 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,604.55 0.01% 0.220 US CRUDE $86.67 -0.63% -0.550 DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36% -47.15 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10% -1.33 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report >Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates >Euro weakens after ECB cuts rates >Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)