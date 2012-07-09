SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares fell on Monday morning as weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth stoked concerns that the ongoing euro zone debt crisis is dragging the global economy into low-gear.

Blue-chip technology shares led the early decline, as Samsung Electronics slumped 2.4 percent while SK Hynix fell 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.02 percent at 1,839.22 points as at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)