* Samsung falls to 5-mth low on fragile demand outlook

* SK C&C down after FTC fine over funneled contracts

* Telecoms rally as investors engage in defensive plays

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 9 South Korean shares fell to a one-week low on Monday as worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced worries of flagging global growth, prompting investors to dump cyclical, growth- sensitive stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.2 percent to close at 1,836.13 points.

"The U.S. employment situation is stuck between a rock and a hard place, bad enough to point to an economy throttling down to low gear but not bad enough to spur the Federal Reserve into any immediate action," said Lee Seung-wook, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

U.S. job growth fell short of forecasts by adding a meagre 80,000 jobs in June, an insufficient number to lower the country's unemployment rate.

The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting due to be released on Thursday may offer fresh clues on another round of quantitative easing, after a triple easing action by the European Central Bank, Britain, and China last week was met with little market reaction.

Data releases from China will also be in focus, none more so than second-quarter GDP growth on Friday which is expected to fall to a three-year low of 7.6 percent, according a Reuters poll, fostering hopes of additional rate cuts and expanded bank lending capacity.

Samsung Electronics fell 3 percent to a 5-month closing low as fears of weak consumer demand in the second half of the year dragged the tech giant to its third-straight losing session, despite a record $5.9 billion quarterly profit estimate published on Friday.

Growth-sensitive shares led the declines, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction, South Korea's largest builder, tumbling 6.5 percent. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slumped 4.9 percent.

Bank shares also weighed on the market as Spain's financial woes returned to the spotlight, after the country's borrowing costs topped the 7 percent mark widely regarded by analysts as unsustainable, while those in Italy also soared.

Hana Financial Group fell 3.2 percent while Shinhan Financial Group declined 1.5 percent.

Shares in SK C&C <034730.KS? slid 3.7 percent after South Korea's Fair Trades Commission slapped it with a 34.6 billion won ($30.4 million) fine after finding it guilty of excessively favorable business contracts awarded by its parent SK Group.

Bearish investors took refuge in defensive sectors, helping the telecom sector to outperform the broader market.

SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, rallied 3.5 percent, while LG UPlus rose 1.8 percent.

Move on day -1.19 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +0.57 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1137.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)