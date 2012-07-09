SEOUL, July 9 South Korean shares fell to a
one-week low on Monday, as worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data
reinforced worries of flagging global growth, prompting
investors to dump cyclical stocks.
Growth-sensitive shares led the decline, with Hyundai
Engineering & Construction, South Korea's largest
builder, tumbling 6.5 percent. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering slumped 4.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.19 percent to close at 1,836.13 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)