* China y/y import growth halved, stoking demand worries
* Cyclicals battered by deepening global growth woes
* Telecoms outperform as investors rotate into defensive
plays
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 10 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday
after weak imports by China stoked worries about deteriorating
domestic demand in the world's second largest economy,
broadening concerns about flagging global growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.36
percent to close at 1,829.45 points.
China's import growth fell sharply in June, nearly halved
compared to a year before, leaving investors anxious ahead of
China's second quarter growth data due on Friday, which is
expected to show the lowest growth in three
years.
"The only source of positive momentum for now could only
come from hints of additional easing from the minutes of the
latest Federal Reserve meeting, but China's GDP data remains the
main point of inflection for the market this week," said Kim
Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
China's second quarter gross domestic product data is due on
Friday.
In other major economic news, euro zone finance ministers
were set to grant Spain another year to meet its fiscal deficit
targets, but remained at a deadlock over further details of an
agreement to shore up the region's banks and intervene in the
bond market.
Curbed risk appetites saw foreign investors dumping local
shares for a second-straight day, as offshore players disposed
of a net 114.4 billion won ($100.2 million) worth of equities on
Tuesday.
Growth-sensitive cyclical stocks underperformed, most
notably petrochemicals, with Samsung Fine Chemicals
falling 2.3 percent while LG Chem shed 2 percent.
Bearish investors took refuge in defensive plays, helping
the telecom sector to outperform the broader index.
LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile
service provider, surged 7.4 percent while KT Corp
rose 3.2 percent.
Trading was choppy, with 3.3 trillion won worth of shares
exchanging hands on the main bourse, the thinnest daily volume
recorded so far in July.
After staging a short relief rally coming out of a surprise
EU summit agreement last week, the benchmark KOSPI index has
retreated 1.6 percent.
Move on day -0.36 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +0.02 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1141.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)