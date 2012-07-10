SEOUL, July 11 Seoul shares are poised for a
weak start on Wednesday with overhanging global growth worries
dragging on the market, although losses may be limited by
technical support near the psychologically-important 1,800 point
level.
"Sluggish growth is now appearing to manifest itself in the
form of lackluster earnings which weighed on U.S. stocks
yesterday, and little progress came out of the euro zone meeting
aside from the outlining of Spanish aid which was already
expected," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo
Securities.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to grant Madrid an extra
year to meet its deficit goals and set the parameters of its
bank aid package, but market players were left disappointed that
the meeting did not yield more progress.
Investors may further curtail fresh bets ahead of Thursday's
options expiration date and Friday's nervously-watched second
quarter China GDP growth data which is expected to be the lowest
in three years.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.36 percent to close at 1,829.45 points on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,341.47 -0.81% -10.990
USD/JPY 79.40 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.502 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,568.99 0.08% 1.300
US CRUDE $84.14 0.27% 0.230
DOW JONES 12653.12 -0.65% -83.17
ASIA ADRS 115.77 -1.43% -1.68
----------------------------------------------------------------
>More profit warnings hit Wall Street
>Prices inch up as safety bid overcomes supply
>Euro slides to 2-year low vs dollar, $1.20 in focus
>Oil falls; Norway strike ends, China's imports slip
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KIA MOTORS CORP **
South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp expects record
production above 285,000 cars at its Slovakia plant this year,
boosted by a strong first-half performance.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)