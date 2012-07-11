* KOSPI nearing key 1,800 pt support level

* Weak forecasts by U.S. chipmakers weigh on S.Korean peers

* Shipyards battered as global growth worries weigh

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 11 Seoul shares fell to a two-week low on Wednesday, hit by revenue warnings from U.S. firms that underscored worries about the impact of sluggish global economic growth and after euro zone leaders failed to make further progress on the region's debt woes.

Investors were also seen curtailing fresh bets ahead of an options expiry and a policy rate meeting by South Korea's central bank on Thursday, as well as China GDP data on Friday.

"There is a sore lack of momentum in the market, in addition to pressure stemming from global growth worries, we have disappointing corporate earnings," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,819.20 points as of 0155 GMT, moving closer to a key test of support near 1,800.

Weak forecasts from U.S. chip-related firms, Applied Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices, pushed South Korean chip firms lower.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker, fell 1.4 percent while SK Hynix, the second largest, sagged 2.3 percent.

Growth-sensitive cyclical stocks underperformed with shipyards leading. Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped 3.5 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 3.4 percent.

The Bank of Korea is expected to hold interest rates steady for a 13th consecutive month on Thursday despite monetary easing by big central banks from Europe to China, although some have forecast it might deliver its first rate cut in three-and-a-half years.

"The perception that the euro zone crisis will be a long drawn affair may persuade central banks with already accommodative policy rates, like South Korea and Taiwan, to continue their wait-and-see approach, rather than a one-off splurge," said Connie Tse, an economist at 4CAST.

"South Korea is likely to utilise its war chest rationally, and set aside adequate ammunition to weather future financial storms." (Additional Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)