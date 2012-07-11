SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares are expected to decline for a fifth straight session on Thursday as risk appetite remain subdued due to persistent global economic woes.

U.S. stocks fell overnight after minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting in June suggested that Fed policymakers were open to additional bond-buying, but conditions might need to worsen before bolder action can be taken.

"Investors will be disappointed by the prospect that there may likely be no decisive, growth-stimulating measures in the near horizon, while worries of a slowing economy continue to nag," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

Market players will be on a cautious footing with options expiry and South Korea's central bank policy rate meeting due on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea is widely expected to hold interest rates steady for a 13th consecutive month despite monetary easing by big central banks from Europe to China, although some analysts have forecast it might deliver its first rate cut in three-and-a-half years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.17 percent to close at 1,826.39 points on Wednesday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:03 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,341.45 -0% -0.020 USD/JPY 79.70 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.515 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,576.16 0.03% 0.410 US CRUDE $86.11 0.35% 0.300 DOW JONES 12604.53 -0.38% -48.59 ASIA ADRS 116.32 0.48% 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, Nasdaq fall after Fed minutes, tech weak spot >Huge demand for 10-year notes at record low yields >Dollar rises as Fed show bond buys not imminent >Oil up 2 pct,Brent paces on tight North Sea outlook

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Workers at South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co voted to stage their first strike in four years after annual wage talks collapsed over working conditions, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

**SHIPPING COMPANIES**

Transpacific container shipping lines have announced August freight rate increases on dry cargo and are considering rate rises also on refrigerated cargo as the market recovers, a group representing the industry said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)