* Surprise BOK rate cut viewed negatively ahead of China
data
* KOSPI sharply extends falls in late trade on expiring
options
* Blue chips battered by sell-off amid global growth woes
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares fell to a five-week
closing low on Thursday as a surprise rate cut by South Korea's
central bank fanned worries of sluggish global growth, extending
losses sharply in late trade as investors opted not to roll over
expiring options.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
2.24 percent to close at 1,785.39 points, drifting below a key
psychological threshold of 1,800 points.
The Bank of Korea surprised the markets on Thursday by
lowering its base rate for the first time in more than three
years, joining the global wave of policy easing following cuts
in Europe, China, and Brazil.
But the rate cut also fueled concern that the global
economic downturn was taking a heavy toll on Asia's
fourth-largest economy, with the market already nervous ahead of
Friday's release of Chinese growth data, expected to be the
lowest in three years.
"Today's move only has investors asking questions about how
bad the economic picture must be to warrant such a surprise
decision," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
A positional shake-up triggered large sell-offs on options
expiration date, with investors taking risky bets off the table
on caution surrounding China's data.
"No one wants to make risky bets ahead of China's data
release tomorrow which could be an important inflection point
for the market" said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC
Securities.
Risk appetites were further sapped after the minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting suggested that the Fed
may wait for further signs of economic weakness before engaging
in a third-round of bond-buying to support the economy.
Blue-chip exporters were battered, as dashed hopes of a
large-scale stimulus action on the near horizon by major central
banks stoked concerns of sluggish demand in key export markets.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 2.4
percent.
Among its key components, Samsung Electronics
declined 2.4 percent to dip below its 200-day moving average for
the first time in 9 months, while Hyundai Motor slid
3.1 percent.
Losing shares outnumbered winners 616 to 205 on the main
board where 4.2 trillion won ($3.7 billion) worth of shares
exchanged hands on Thursday, the busiest trading day in over a
week.
Move on day -2.24 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -2.27 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1140.9000 Korean won)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)