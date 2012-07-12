SEOUL, July 13 Seoul shares are likely to open
higher Friday on buybacks after a sell-off the previous day
related to the expiry of options, but investors will keep a
close watch on Chinese economic data that could change the
direction of the market.
"Bargain-hunting may lift the market following an
exaggerated correction on Thursday, but the trend could change
on a dime depending on how the Chinese data turns out, so it's
time to play the waiting game," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst
at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Markets are awaiting the release of China's second-quarter
GDP figures on Friday, which are expected to show the slowest
growth in three years, according to a Reuters poll.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
2.24 percent to close at 1,785.39 points on Thursday, dipping
below the key psychological support line of 1,800 points.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,334.76 -0.5% -6.690
USD/JPY 79.29 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.478 -- -0.037
SPOT GOLD $1,570.59 0.01% 0.100
US CRUDE $85.87 -0.24% -0.210
DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26
ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)