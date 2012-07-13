(Refiles to fix type in headline)

* Short relief expected as market priced in negative China surprise

* Blue chips rebound on bargain hunting after steep falls

* Hyundai Heavy tumbles on negative earnings outlook

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 13 South Korean shares rose on after China's second-quarter GDP growth came in line with expectations, easing worries of a sharper decline in the world's second-largest economy and South Korea's lead trading partner.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.63 percent at 1,796.65 points as of 0250 GMT, hovering just below the key psychological support line of 1,800 points.

China's economy expanded by 7.6 percent between April and June, matching consensus forecasts from a Reuters poll although it represented the slowest pace of growth in over three years and the sixth straight quarter of easing growth.

The data is crucial for investors facing a slowdown not only in China but in emerging markets as well, with the prolonged debt crisis in Europe prompting South Korea's central bank to slash its GDP forecasts on Friday, a day after it delivered a surprise rate cut to boost the economy.

"Investors are breathing a short-term sigh of relief after pricing in steeper declines, but the rally isn't expected to last with policy easing by global policymakers still yet to gain traction," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The market had slipped in early trade as Moody's downgrade of Italy's credit rating to near-junk status just ahead of a bond auction threatened to rekindle worries about Europe's debt crisis.

Analysts said bargain-hunting also provided support for shares in Seoul, after expiring options triggered large sell-offs on Thursday as investors cleared out of positions ahead of China's data release.

Blue chips rebounded after sharp declines in the previous session, with Hyundai Motor climbing 3 percent while Samsung Electronics rose 2.8 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries tumbled 5.4 percent after local brokerage house Woori Investment & Securities cut its share price forecast in a report published on Thursday, citing sluggish earnings momentum. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)